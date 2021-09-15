2 new imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are one Japanese and one Chinese returning from Thailand. Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 12.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 31.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 36 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 10 patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,169 imported cases, 2,079 have been discharged upon recovery and 90 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 368 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.