News / Metro

Expats celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0
A special festival gathering for expats held by the Shanghai government featured Chinese folk cultural display such as sugar-figure blowing as well as Kunqu Opera performance.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-09-21       0
Expats celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Expats in Shanghai gather at Kunlun JingAn Hotel to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday, where they savor traditional festival tastes and enjoy Kunqu Opera performance.

Expats from all over the world living in Shanghai gathered at downtown Kunlun JingAn Hotel to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday. They savored traditional festival tastes and enjoyed cultural performances.

The special festival gathering held by the Shanghai government featured Chinese folk cultural display such as sugar-figure blowing, sugar painting and paper cuttings as well as Kunqu Opera performance.

Some of the expats attending the tea party with their families and friends were members of the "Shanghai Through Our Eye Club."

Traditional festival food was served during the event such as different types of mooncakes and steamed taros and edamame.

Expats celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Yann Bozec, managing director for Asia Pacific of Tapestry, the New York–based house of modern luxury lifestyle brand, attends the party with his wife and daughter.

Frenchman Yann Bozec, managing director for Asia Pacific of Tapestry, the New York–based house of modern luxury lifestyle brand, loved the opportunity to enjoy the event full of Chinese culture with his Chinese wife and 11-year-old daughter.

"I like Chinese culture a lot," said Bozec, "A lot of it is different from our culture, and there are so many things in Chinese culture that we keep discovering."

"We have lived in Shanghai for more than 10 years. And since I am Chinese, we always celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival," his wife added.

Cameron Hume, an Australian, also attended the party with his Chinese wife and two daughters. He is the chief executive officer of a Shanghai-based foreign currency exchange company. Their daughter was dressed in hanfu, a traditional Chinese attire.

"With a double cultural background, our two daughters are keen on Chinese culture, and it is really nice to have this opportunity to let them feel more of it," said Hume's wife, who fell in love with him in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, and moved to Shanghai for him.

Expats celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl learns how to make sugar painting.

Expats celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Uzbek Zarkamol Munisov proudly shows off his self-made sugar painting.

The events also attracted some foreign students.

"My favorite part about the festival is eating mooncakes," said Zarkamol Munisov from Uzbekistan, a PhD student of Shanghai University's Global Studies. "It's amazing, the last time I had one with xiandanhuang (salted egg yolk) filling. But this one is perfect."

Munisov is a big fan of Chinese culture who thinks culture can help him understand more about Chinese people.

The celebratory activity was also an opportunity for foreigners living alone in Shanghai to communicate with other expats and local residents.

"I hope such events are held every year because I like them so much," said Armenian musician Astrid Poghosyan, a violinist with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra who speaks fluent Chinese.

"I really enjoyed the party because it was really a good chance for us to enjoy food and communicate, especially for expats like me who are far from home, because the festival is about reunion with families."

She presented a violin performance during the event, sending her best wishes to guests.

Poghosyan has been in Shanghai for over 11 years and started to play with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra after graduating from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

Expats celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Shanghai
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Astrid Poghosyan, an Armenian violinist with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, performs at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Tapestry
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     