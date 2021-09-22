Tianjin added to Shanghai Metro app network

Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 15 other Chinese cities.

Beginning today, local residents can use the Shanghai Metro's official app to take subway trains in northern Tianjin City, according to Shanghai Metro officials.

Also, users of the Tianjin Metro app can use it to take Shanghai Metro trains.

Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 15 other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing and some major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, which covers one-third of the cities in China with Metro networks.

More than 11 million people have benefited from the app's widespread network.