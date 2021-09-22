News / Metro

Tianjin added to Shanghai Metro app network

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0
Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 15 other Chinese cities.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-22       0

Beginning today, local residents can use the Shanghai Metro's official app to take subway trains in northern Tianjin City, according to Shanghai Metro officials.

Also, users of the Tianjin Metro app can use it to take Shanghai Metro trains.

Users of Shanghai's "Metro Daduhui" app can now take Metro trains in 15 other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing and some major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, which covers one-third of the cities in China with Metro networks.

More than 11 million people have benefited from the app's widespread network.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     