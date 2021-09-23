News / Metro

Songjiang celebrates Farmers' Harvest Festival

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
Songjiang District farmers showed and shared their crops, livestock as well as the joy of harvest in celebrating the fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival on Thursday.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-23       0
Songjiang celebrates Farmers' Harvest Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor takes a photo of the farmer market at Yun Jian Granary Cultural and Creative Park in suburban Songjiang District on Thursday.

Farmers in suburban Songjiang District showed and shared their crops, livestock as well as the joy of harvest as they celebrated the fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival on Thursday.

Exhibitions, live broadcast and a farmer market featuring seasonal fruits, vegetables, rice, and other agricultural products as well as historical materials, were held at Songjiang's Yun Jian Granary Cultural and Creative Park to celebrate the symbiotic relationship between farms and the natural world.

A large number of precious historical materials and objects showing the historical evolution of Songjiang's agricultural development over the past century were displayed at the exhibition.

Songjiang celebrates Farmers' Harvest Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People gather around a lamb booth at the farmer market.

Farmers from different kinds of cooperatives presented and sold their products at the bazaar.

Songjiang Rice, a nationally known rice variety, was a favorite.

The history of rice breeding in Songjiang dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279), according to historical records.

Big hairy crabs were also displayed at a booth.

Songjiang celebrates Farmers' Harvest Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A staff member shows a female crab and a male crab at the farmer market.

"Our hairy crabs were sold out as soon as they hit the market before the Mid-Autumn Festival," said a woman staff member of a Songjiang-based crab farm. "Good hairy crabs should be fresh, sweet and mellow. Now they can only be savored to assuage food cravings. It is not yet the best season for them."

She said that the best season for hairy crabs is expected to be later in October (female crabs) and November (male crabs). Prices of each crab ranged from 80 yuan (US$12.37) to 500 yuan according to their condition and quality.

Some farmers also brought their fruit and vegetable harvests to the event.

"Our pears are mainly organic," said a man from a fruit cooperative. "They are tasty, juicy and sweet."

This year's 16th solar term qiufen, or the Autumn Equinox, also fell today. It always indicates the harvest season with cool and sunny weather.

Starting in 2018, the Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival is the first national festival created specifically for the country's farmers.

The festival was written into a law on the promotion of rural vitalization this April.

Songjiang celebrates Farmers' Harvest Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fruit and vegetables displayed at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     