News / Metro

All aboard the Shanghai Express for Hamburg

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
The first freight train providing a railway service between Shanghai and Europe, will depart on Tuesday from Minhang Station in Shanghai destined for Hamburg, Germany.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
All aboard the Shanghai Express for Hamburg
Ti Gong

"Shanghai Express" containers are readied for the upcoming departure.

The first freight train providing a railway service between Shanghai and Europe, will depart on Tuesday from Minhang Station in Shanghai destined for Hamburg, Germany, Shanghai Customs said on Sunday.

The 50-carriage "Shanghai Express" train will leave China via Alataw in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, passing through Poland, and finally arrive in Hamburg, Germany, loaded with clothing, auto parts, solar panels, equipment, furniture, daily necessities, machine parts and other goods.

"With the Shanghai-Europe Express, the transport time can be reduced to about two weeks, which is half that of ocean freight," said Wang Jinqiu, who is in charge of the platform of Shanghai-Europe Express company.

"The logistics cost of each standard container is expected to save at least 30 percent," Wang added.

The train is scheduled to return to Shanghai from Europe in mid-October. There will also be a batch of exhibits from European countries on the train for the fourth China International Import Expo.

After the first train is shipped, the train will run regularly every week. This provides solutions to alleviate the current tight international logistic capacity and present more logistic options to the Belt and Road as well as European countries, said customs.

All aboard the Shanghai Express for Hamburg
Ti Gong

Shanghai Customs officers check goods which will be loaded on the train.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     