News / Metro

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai go on a "red" tour, visiting the memorials of the first and second national congresses of the CPC and the First National Congress site.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai pose for a photo outside the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The visitors look at exhibits inside the building.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai went on a "red" tour on Tuesday.

A total 24 of them from 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Chile, Switzerland, Israel and Turkey, visited the memorials of the First and Second National Congresses of the Communist Party of China, as well as the site of the First National Congress.

For Andres Munoz from Columbia it was his first taste of such "red" sites.

"I liked it very much," Munoz said, after visiting the memorial of the CPC's First National Congress. "The explanation of the CPC is very clear. The information, from the dates to the people, involved in important moments, is also very clear."

His first visit to China was way back in 1999, and he had earlier stayed in Shanghai from 2001 to 2006. Therefore he has more knowledge about China.

Many foreigners don't really know about the CPC's birth in 1921 before the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. Not Munoz, though. In fact, he can fluently illustrate Chinese leaders like Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The diplomats' spouses visit the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The team members continue their perusal of exhibits.

He is clearly very impressed with the early CPC leaders such as Mao and Deng.

"They helped build a new China. They made a promise that the nation would get better and better, and now it is happening," he said.

Like him, many others in the visiting delegation had a good time – they said they would pay another visit with their families. Also, they wrote down their good wishes after the tour, with Emy Marinova from Greece writing: "Great journey in 100 years of history which marked one of the biggest achievements in humanity."

Besides, the diplomatic spouses attended a lecture by professor Chen Yan from the History Department of Fudan University to learn about China's women's movement over the past 100 years under the leadership of the CPC.

"Chinese women's movement took root in the CPC's great development," Marinova said. "Over the past 100 years, the CPC has been holding high the banner of gender equality, which has completely changed Chinese women's fate."

The event was organized by the Shanghai Women's Federation.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Some of the spouses take a closer look at some of the exhibits.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The visitors listen to a guide during their "red" tour.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The visitors attend a lecture about women's movement in China over the past 100 years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     