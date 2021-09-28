Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai visit CPC sites

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai go on a "red" tour, visiting the memorials of the first and second national congresses of the CPC and the First National Congress site.

Spouses of consulate staff in Shanghai went on a "red" tour on Tuesday.

A total 24 of them from 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Chile, Switzerland, Israel and Turkey, visited the memorials of the First and Second National Congresses of the Communist Party of China, as well as the site of the First National Congress.

For Andres Munoz from Columbia it was his first taste of such "red" sites.

"I liked it very much," Munoz said, after visiting the memorial of the CPC's First National Congress. "The explanation of the CPC is very clear. The information, from the dates to the people, involved in important moments, is also very clear."

His first visit to China was way back in 1999, and he had earlier stayed in Shanghai from 2001 to 2006. Therefore he has more knowledge about China.

Many foreigners don't really know about the CPC's birth in 1921 before the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. Not Munoz, though. In fact, he can fluently illustrate Chinese leaders like Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping.

He is clearly very impressed with the early CPC leaders such as Mao and Deng.

"They helped build a new China. They made a promise that the nation would get better and better, and now it is happening," he said.

Like him, many others in the visiting delegation had a good time – they said they would pay another visit with their families. Also, they wrote down their good wishes after the tour, with Emy Marinova from Greece writing: "Great journey in 100 years of history which marked one of the biggest achievements in humanity."

Besides, the diplomatic spouses attended a lecture by professor Chen Yan from the History Department of Fudan University to learn about China's women's movement over the past 100 years under the leadership of the CPC.

"Chinese women's movement took root in the CPC's great development," Marinova said. "Over the past 100 years, the CPC has been holding high the banner of gender equality, which has completely changed Chinese women's fate."

The event was organized by the Shanghai Women's Federation.

