Sunny, cloudy weather expected for National Day holiday

Shanghai will sizzle through a hot National Day holiday with sunny and cloudy weather expected over the seven days, local weather authorities announced on Wednesday.

The summer-like weather is expected to run through the last day of the seven-day holiday, starting on Friday, with highs hovering around 32 degrees Celsius, while lows will remain around 24 degrees, the city's weather bureau said.

Sunshine and clouds are forecast to take over the sky in the coming days but air quality will be good.

The Yangtze River Delta region is likely to be hit by fog on Friday morning, when the northern parts of Shanghai will be covered in mist, the bureau noted.

Residents are advised to put on sunscreens during the daytime, and should look out for sudden changes in night temperatures.

It was sunny and hot this morning through the early afternoon. However, it turned dull in the afternoon as rain fell, triggering the lowest-level alerts for rain and lightning with mercury between 25 and 33 degrees.

Tomorrow's weather is forecast to be sunny and cloudy with temperature ranging between 23 and 30 degrees.