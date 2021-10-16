﻿
News / Metro

Curtain rises on Shanghai's modern Peking Opera play

Modern Peking Opera play "Red Agent" was successfully staged at Yifu Theater in Shanghai on Friday night for the 9th China Peking Opera Festival.
It was also broadcast online to audiences around the country.

The show was created by the Shanghai Peking Opera Company to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Since its debut in June, it has received wide acclaim from audiences for its touching depiction of the faith, dedication and perseverance of the Party's underground members.

After being chosen for the China Peking Opera Festival, the crew has made improvements in its script, scenes, music, costumes and the choreography for the martial arts.

Director Lu Ang said Peking Opera can tell different kinds of stories such as history, spy drama and foreign classic literature. They will preserve the art form's original artistry but make it more accessible to young audience.

Zhang Fan, director of Shanghai Peking Opera Company, said they have created several well-received original modern plays and fostered young performers in recent years.

"We will continue to polish the 'Red Agent' to make it a classic that caters for the younger generation," said Zhang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
