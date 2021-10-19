Pudong's single license trial gets its first beneficiaries

The first batch of companies in Pudong recently received a single license for business after a legislation on the new area's "one integrated license" pilot program came into force.

The first batch of companies in Pudong recently received a single license for business after the new area's legislation on its "one integrated license" pilot program came into force last month.

Pudong began to simplify licensing approval procedures in the Shanghai free trade zone back in 2015 so as to improve the business environment.

In July 2019, it launched the "one integrated license" program, stitching together multiple licenses into one single permit.

In September 2021, regulations to deepen the reform of the program took effect. The regulations provide a legal guarantee for the implementation of the program as well further simplifying licensing approval procedures.

"We hope to bring greater convenience for local businesses," said Yuan Yang, an official with Pudong's market supervision bureau. "Now, companies only need to go through the license renewal process once."

Manner Coffee was among the beneficiary companies.



Jiang Xiaobo received the license for the newly opened outlet of the Shanghai-based coffee chain giant in Century Park on Jinxiu Road.



"It has made the operation and opening of our chain a lot more convenient," the legal representative of the outlet said.

"We have almost 50 outlets in Pudong alone, and previously we were required to obtain many separate licenses, including a separate food license, and even a liquor license if we were to sell any alcohol, which was time consuming. Now, we just need one," he noted.

According to the legal representative, it just cost three to five working days for the outlet to get the license.



"We made the application at the end of September, and we managed to open the store during the National Day holiday, which has greatly facilitated our business," he said.

Xin Bo, public relations manager of gym chain Tera Wellness, praised the increased transparency the program brings.

"Gyms and fitness clubs usually require three separate permits; however, they all have different renewal deadlines and different inspection dates. This is no longer the case," he said, pointing out that now they don't have to meet separate regulation deadlines for different permits.