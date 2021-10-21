Realistic TV drama depicts state-owned firm's 'breakthrough'

Realistic TV series "Breakthrough," which depicts a state-owned company's reform and innovation in the new era, starts airing on Dragon TV on Thursday.

Starring veteran actors Jin Dong, Yan Ni and Huang Zhizhong, the series is centered on how the company leader Qi Ben'an fights corruption and explores new development mode and business opportunities.

The series also discusses many typical problems and challenges facing a state-owned company's reform. It took scriptwriter Zhou Meisen a long time to write the series.