Seminar highlights Shanghai-HK sci-tech innovation cooperation

Shanghai and Hong Kong are seeking to deepen cooperation in science and technology innovation, industry development and economic prosperity, according to a seminar held in suburban Qingpu District on Thursday.

The Shanghai-Hong Kong Science and Technology Cooperation Seminar, jointly hosted by the Qingpu District government, together with the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, discussed issues such as the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

The seminar gathered about 300 scholars, experts and enterprise representatives both online and offline.

Both Shanghai and Hong Kong are confronted with challenges in industrial change, digital transformation, and resources and environment, which call for joint efforts, said Ma Xingfa, Party secretary and vice president of the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology.

The seminar provides a platform for exchanges and discussions, which will fuel science and technology innovation and transformation, said Ma.

Qingpu, where the China International Import Expo is held and which is part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone as well as the Hongqiao international business hub, is an important part of Shanghai's strategic layout, said Zhang Yan, deputy director of the district.

"With the strategic goal of a Yangtze River Delta region digital trunk line, Qingpu is accelerating the construction of a trillion-yuan-level digital economic belt, which will serve as a new engine of innovation development in the region," said Zhang.

Topics such as green and ecology-oriented digital innovation, innovative technologies in transportation, artificial intelligence education, life science, energy and environmental protection technologies were also discussed at the seminar.