Apartment murder suspect arrested, procuratorate said

A man surnamed Wang has been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a woman in her apartment in Changning District.

The suspect in a murder that took place in a residential complex in Changning District earlier this month has been arrested, the district people's procuratorate said on Wednesday.

The suspect, a man surnamed Wang, allegedly robbed a woman and then killed her in her apartment in Xingfu community.

The dead body of the woman was found in Wuxi City, neighboring Jiangsu Province, after the murder, and Shanghai police confirmed on October 13 that the suspect had been caught 10 hours after the case was reported.

Local media reported that footage of surveillance cameras inside the residential complex showed the suspect carrying a suitcase out from the area, likely with the woman's body inside.