3 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shanghai

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Armenia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 23.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on October 13.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on October 13.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 22 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,331 imported cases, 2,280 have been discharged upon recovery and 51 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.