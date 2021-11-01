Scientific education extends to children of migrant workers

Five hundred children will be invited to the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum on Friday in a public welfare project dedicated to promoting science education.

Li Qian / SHINE

Ti Gong

A total of 500 children of migrant workers are being invited, in turns, to the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum in a public welfare project dedicated to promoting science education.

Grade-two student Shi Jingran from the Wenhui School in Minhang District was among the first visitors over the weekend. It's her second time visiting the museum, but it still amazed her.

"I feel that it is somehow different. I love the Animal World most, and I think this antelope is new," she said, pointing out a nearby specimen.

During the visit, the guide explained animals in simple words and used interesting metaphors, such as associating sloths with the character "Flash" in the animated Disney film "Zootopia." It has worked well.

"I've learned a lot about animals, such as that male lions may kill cubs of other lions," Shi said.

In fact, access for children of migrant workers to science education is still far from routine, said school teacher Yang Fuwan.

"Their parents are too busy to take care of them and take them to museums. So, an event like this is so great," he said. "It broadens children's horizons. Our students are so excited."

Additionally, beginning in mid-November, the museum will hold a variety of science activities for children of migrant workers.

"Vivid shows can trigger children's passion for science," said Chen Yun, deputy director of the museum's cooperation and exchange department.

The project, sponsored by the Shanghai Charity Foundation, was co-hosted by the museum, the Shanghai Science Education Development Foundation, and the Shanghai Non-Government School Association.

Launched in September 2008, the project has invited nearly 35,000 children of migrant workers to science venues.