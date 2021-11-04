Jiahui International Hospital resumes outpatient and emergency services

Jiahui Health announces that outpatient and emergency services at the hospital are resuming operations with immediate effect.

In compliance with prevention and control requirements, 2,034 members of staff and inpatients at Jiahui International Hospital have undergone two rounds of nucleic acid testing. All results were negative. Having strictly followed and completed all necessary steps as mandated by the CDC, Jiahui Health announces that outpatient and emergency services at the hospital are resuming operations with immediate effect.



A total of 4,068 test samples collected

It was only in the early hours of Nov 3rd, 2021, when Jiahui International Hospital was notified that a person who turned out to be a close contact of a COVID-19 case had visited the hospital. Jiahui Health suspended all outpatient and emergency services at the hospital immediately and only 1.5 hours later two nucleic acid testing areas at the ER department and the office building with a total of 11 monitoring sites were ready to start screening staff and inpatients, all of which were conducted with in-house capabilities and resources. Over 2 mass testing sessions 24 hours apart, a total of 4,068 test samples were collected. Simultaneously, access to the hospital was closed off, security was heightened and additional infection control, medical support and staff care measures were implemented.



Right after launching these measures, Jiahui International Hospital released an official announcement of the temporary service suspension via its social media platforms and set up a 24-hour online service for patients.

Patients with existing outpatient or check-up appointments were contacted in the morning of Nov 3rd online and via phone call in order to reschedule their appointments. For patients with ongoing treatments that cannot be delayed, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, alternative arrangements with other hospitals in the area were made so that vital treatment plans could continue without interruption. Through this prompt response, the hospital was able to limit the inconvenience caused to patients and their families.

With strict safety control measures and protocols in place at all times, Jiahui International Hospital was able to respond to this unforeseen situation without delay, immediately activating a comprehensive COVID-19 emergency response plan that had been in place since the start of the pandemic. The plan includes comprehensive response solutions regarding material storage, personnel management, online notification systems and a detailed concept to close off facilities. In addition, the hospital constantly maintains a safe environment for patients by carrying out PCR tests on all its employees every week.

Jiahui International Hospital continues to maintain the highest standards of safety and prevention, providing medical services to the CIIE for the 4th consecutive year

With outpatient and emergency services having returned to regular operations, Jiahui International Hospital will continue to implement strictest epidemic prevention control measures including constant comprehensive disinfection and cleaning throughout the entire facilities, as well as temperature checks, health code and travel code checks and health declaration for patients and visitors. The wearing of face masks and compliance with all health and safety measures also continue to be mandatory throughout the hospital at all times.



Jiahui International Hospital, with its quick, orderly and efficient management and operational response to this emergency reflects its deep and uncompromising commitment to quality and safety, which is also an essential factor why Jiahui International Hospital was accredited as the first non-public medical institution designated for the China national-level event, the China International Import Expo (CIIE).

From Nov 5th to Nov 10th 2021, the 4th CIIE will be held at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center, attracting about 3000 exhibitors from 127 countries and regions.

As a designated hospital for the CIIE, Jiahui International Hospital will be providing fast-track medical services as well as nucleic acid tests for the exhibition's staff and participants.

Jiahui International Hospital started preparatory work for the CIIE at the end of September, with service provision kicking off on 22nd of October.

Always responding to the latest epidemic prevention and control guidelines, Jiahui continuously carries out comprehensive hardware and software upgrades at its facilities.

During the very first CIIE in 2018, Jiahui International Hospital was the first and only international hospital among the 18 designated hospitals and was awarded the distinction "Excellent Service and Strong Guarantee" by the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission. This year will be the 4th consecutive year for Jiahui International Hospital to contribute to a successful and safe CIIE as a designated hospital.