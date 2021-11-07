﻿
News / Metro

Jing'an's Nanjing Road W. is of international standard

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
Shanghai's Nanjing Road W. is comparable to any leading commercial zone in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a report released by JLL global property consultancy.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0

Shanghai's Nanjing Road W. is comparable to any leading commercial zone in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a report released by JLL global property consultancy.

Viewed in four categories – leadership, commercial aggregation, humanities appeal and international influence – Nanjing Road W. in Jing'an District can be compared to Tokyo's Marunouchi, Hong Kong's Central and Singapore's Marina Bay.

The report was released on Saturday at Jing'an's promotion convention which aims to attract investors during the China International Import Expo.

Jing'an is home to 96 regional headquarters, and 26 of them are along Nanjing Road W., about 27 percent of the total. They include finance company Warburg Pincus, major consultancy KPMG, top luxury group LVMH, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and other industrial leaders.

It also features more than 600,000 square meters of quality commerce areas, where over 2,000 brands from home and abroad are on the shelves. They include the largest Louis Vuitton Maison in Asia, Starbucks' first overseas Reserve Roastery and China's biggest Apple Store.

In addition, there are five Michelin-starred restaurants and many top luxury hotels such as Shanghai's first five-star Hilton, Chinese mainland's first Ritz-Carlton and the first Alila branded urban hotel in China.

This year, 58 companies based in Jing'an took part in the expo, and 43 of them are settled in the Nanjing Road W. The companies have found the expo a great platform to seek business opportunities and explore domestic market, according to the Jing'an government.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Maison
China International Import Expo
Nanjing Road
Louis Vuitton
CIIE
Apple
Hilton
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     