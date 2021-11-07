Jing'an's Nanjing Road W. is of international standard

Shanghai's Nanjing Road W. is comparable to any leading commercial zone in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a report released by JLL global property consultancy.

Viewed in four categories – leadership, commercial aggregation, humanities appeal and international influence – Nanjing Road W. in Jing'an District can be compared to Tokyo's Marunouchi, Hong Kong's Central and Singapore's Marina Bay.

The report was released on Saturday at Jing'an's promotion convention which aims to attract investors during the China International Import Expo.

Jing'an is home to 96 regional headquarters, and 26 of them are along Nanjing Road W., about 27 percent of the total. They include finance company Warburg Pincus, major consultancy KPMG, top luxury group LVMH, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and other industrial leaders.

It also features more than 600,000 square meters of quality commerce areas, where over 2,000 brands from home and abroad are on the shelves. They include the largest Louis Vuitton Maison in Asia, Starbucks' first overseas Reserve Roastery and China's biggest Apple Store.

In addition, there are five Michelin-starred restaurants and many top luxury hotels such as Shanghai's first five-star Hilton, Chinese mainland's first Ritz-Carlton and the first Alila branded urban hotel in China.

This year, 58 companies based in Jing'an took part in the expo, and 43 of them are settled in the Nanjing Road W. The companies have found the expo a great platform to seek business opportunities and explore domestic market, according to the Jing'an government.