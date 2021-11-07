New Zealand meat and honey showcased at expo

The 4th China International Import Expo is not only a trading platform for commodities, but also offers sumptuous treats for gourmets.

From tasty steak to sweet honey, people can find everything they like at the expo.

Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's leading producer and exporter of premium beef, lamb and venison, has brought a wide range of grass-fed red meat products to the expo.

Participants are able to taste steak, lamb chops and venison at its booth where chefs are displaying their culinary art.

The company is a 4th-time exhibitor at the expo. Venison is featured at the company's booth this year to enrich the cooking choice for Chinese families.

"In previous years, we brought packages of foods or samples to the event, but this year, chilled beef and lamb, reserve beef and retail packaged venison are here for both food service channels and consumers," said Alex Wang, Silver Fern Farms China manager. "This further enriches the high-end red meat market in China

"Thanks to the huge platform of the expo, we turn exhibits into retail products in a short time. We have cooperated with many shopping malls and restaurants in Shanghai for beef and lamb, and are developing venison hamburger and pizza with negotiations underway with some fast food restaurants."

Silver Fern Farms will sign strategic cooperation agreements with Lianhao, Fuzheng and Goodfarmer Lizea at this year's CIIE.

Shanghai Bee Forest, a leading Shanghai-based honey manufacturer, has brought honey items from Hakatere Naturals, a New Zealand honey brand, to the expo.

People are invited to taste sweet manuka honey foods at the booth.

Bee Forest has presented a variety of new offerings with a cross-over approach at the expo.

These include honey chocolates, and even honey-flavored oral spray, nodoame and hand cream.

The honey-flavored oral spray contains propolis which has the functions of antibiosis and antiphlogosis as well as enhancing immunity.