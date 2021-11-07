Shanghai on course to become global shipping center

Shanghai is striving to become a world's leading shipping center with rising global influence, a top official of China's maritime administration told the North Bund Forum.

Shanghai has basically established a top-class shipping center with convenient and efficient operations and comprehensive functions as well as open, green, intelligent and supportive services, said Cao Desheng, director of the administration.

He made the remarks at a thematic forum on "safety and cooperation."

Officials and experts of the global shipping sectors shared their views on the topic: "Work together to enhance maritime safety and enable shipping advancement."

The North Bund Forum, themed "Openness and inclusiveness, innovation and reform, and win-win cooperation: embracing future development and restructuring of international shipping," is co-hosted by the Shanghai government and the Ministry of Transport.

China has been taking an active part in international maritime issues to help enhance global cooperation and shipping governance, Cao said.

The Maritime Safety Administration of China has submitted 417 proposals to the various councils of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) between 2014 and 2020.

The administration also leads to create standards and regulations such as guideline on the safe use of shore electricity of vessels. The country's Beidou navigation system has been included in the international maritime standard.

The administration has also shared experiences with global counterparts on how to protect shipping crews during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China maritime has contributed much to reduce the impact of the pandemic and ensure the smooth supply chain globally during the pandemic, according to the administration.

"China will create a modern, smart safety management system, drive open and tolerant international cooperation and build strong supportive services to make a better achievement for the quality development of the maritime sectors," said Cao.

Chen Chuanquan, director of the Donghai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, said a modern and professional rescue system will be created by the end of 2025, featuring "full coverage on both rivers and seas, all-weather, fast response and efficient treatment."