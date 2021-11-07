Siemens a strong partner in China's carbon ambitions

Siemens Energy AG, which for the first time takes part in China International Import Expo as an independent company, aims to be a part of China's reduced carbon ambitions.

China's ambitions for reduced carbon emissions means related technologies will receive more impetus to develop into a mature state in the near future, said Jochen Eickholt, member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy AG.

He made the comments during an online interview session with Chinese media during the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

"Siemens would like to participate in that development with our strong Chinese team and our variety of technologies and to play a leading role in the process," he said. "Siemens has already had various partnerships in place to establish its most recent technologies in China."

In the field of power transmission technologies, for example, the company has introduced a product called Blue GIS which as an alternative to the SF6 switching in underground power substations will significantly reduce the carbon emission from those facilities.

The product, exhibited at this year's CIIE, will be manufactured locally in China and handed over to first customers in the first half of next year.

The company's green hydrogen production solution based on the technology known as PEM (Polymer electrolyte membrane) water electrolysis will soon be implemented in a hydrogen power station in Beijing, making it the first such facility in China, Eickholt said.

Answering the question regarding the energy crisis in some parts of the world, Eickholt said the pace of the application of technologies related to renewables regarding decarbonization is still not fast enough.

"The question is sometimes what comes after coal because coal plays an important role in all energy systems," he said. "In this regard, the implementation of the technologies for renewables needs to be hastened."

At the same time, since the renewables will not be fast enough to provide the required electricity, it's necessary to remain technological open to introduce more environment-friendly solutions to power generation systems.

For example more modern gas fire power plants which will be more efficient in reducing the emission level by up to two thirds for an intermediate period of time.