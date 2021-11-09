﻿
News / Metro

Advanced medical equipment purchase agreements reached at CIIE

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:15 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Sixteen leading public hospitals signed purchase agreements with multinational pharmaceutical companies to import 33 pieces of large medical equipment at the 4th CIIE.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:15 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0

Sixteen leading public hospitals signed purchase agreements on Tuesday at the 4th China International Import Expo with multinational pharmaceutical companies to import 33 pieces of large medical equipment.

The equipment includes the most advanced machines like computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digital subtraction angiography (DSA) devices.

Shanghai has increased investment in big equipment purchases to meet clinical demand and improve local healthcare capabilities in recent years. To date, city-level public hospitals have purchased 470 pieces of equipment worth 4.95 billion yuan (US$773 million).

The Shanghai Hospital Development Center, which is responsible for large medical equipment purchases and bidding, has organized for hospitals to buy 96 pieces of large equipment in the previous three CIIE sessions with costs totaling 1.36 billion yuan.

This high-end, advanced equipment offers strong support to complicated disease diagnosis and treatment and helps increase leading hospitals' professional capabilities, health officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     