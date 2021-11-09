Advanced medical equipment purchase agreements reached at CIIE

Sixteen leading public hospitals signed purchase agreements with multinational pharmaceutical companies to import 33 pieces of large medical equipment at the 4th CIIE.

Sixteen leading public hospitals signed purchase agreements on Tuesday at the 4th China International Import Expo with multinational pharmaceutical companies to import 33 pieces of large medical equipment.

The equipment includes the most advanced machines like computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digital subtraction angiography (DSA) devices.

Shanghai has increased investment in big equipment purchases to meet clinical demand and improve local healthcare capabilities in recent years. To date, city-level public hospitals have purchased 470 pieces of equipment worth 4.95 billion yuan (US$773 million).

The Shanghai Hospital Development Center, which is responsible for large medical equipment purchases and bidding, has organized for hospitals to buy 96 pieces of large equipment in the previous three CIIE sessions with costs totaling 1.36 billion yuan.

This high-end, advanced equipment offers strong support to complicated disease diagnosis and treatment and helps increase leading hospitals' professional capabilities, health officials said.