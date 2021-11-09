﻿
News / Metro

Security guards with tails keep CIIE safe

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Devoted and professional, the police dogs are team players of the security force to safeguard visitors of the China International Import Expo (CIIE).
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Shot by Chen Huizhi. Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

Police dogs, helpful in sniffing out danger, are an integral part of the work of the police. They're also a part of the security force safeguarding the China International Import Expo (CIIE), a large-scale exhibition that draws up to hundreds of thousands of visitors over a six-day period.

The 3-year-old Pointer Douding and 7-year-old Springer Xiaolong are two of the police dogs that are serving at the CIIE this year.

The two boys have been patrolling with police officers in Metro stations around the venue of CIIE, the National Exhibition and Convention Center, since November 5, and prior to that they were put on the task of clearing the venue of explosives.

At the Metro stations, they help with random checks of bags and suitcases of passengers and stand by for any emergencies.

Douding's trainer is Liu Zhoujie, and Xiaolong's is Chen Guanyu. The two police officers, who are a married couple, both graduated from the Criminal Investigation Police University of China in 2009.

"I go on my post with Xiaolong every morning at 7am with another colleague, and together we work until 8pm," Chen said.

The police dogs have their meals once a day after returning to their bases after work where they rest overnight. Chen said the dogs can have snacks during the day as well as water.

"The mission for the CIIE is demanding because of the long working hours, and this is a great challenge to the physical preparedness of both police officers and police dogs," Chen said.

The dogs put on the mission, he said, were given careful training and went through a selection process to ensure that the most capable and the best physically prepared dogs work the event.

The dogs are usually fed with snacks in the late afternoon when they're most likely to feel fatigued from work.

"As trainers, we comfort them and also encourage them to go on with their work," Chen said.

While Springers are not rare among police dogs, the Pointer is relatively new in their rank in China, but this breed proves to be very much up to the job, according to Liu.

"My Douding is astute, curious and friendly with people, but he's also very professional when working and loyal to me," said Liu, who has been training him since when he was only three months old.

Douding and Xiaolong work alongside about 40 police dogs in Metro stations, keeping people safe at the CIIE.

Also, about 30 dogs have been working with police in Qingpu District and security staff at vehicle entrances to the CIIE venue since October 24.

The dogs have sniffed out paint, banana oil and other objects that are not allowed to be brought into the venue. To ensure the health of the dogs, they rest every hour, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     