Key life science industrial park to rise in Putuo

Ti Gong

Shanghai will develop a key life science industrial park in the northwest part of downtown under an agreement unveiled at the 4th China International Import Expo.

In cooperation with Tongji University, Putuo District will develop a life health industry hub involving the high-end medical equipment, pharmaceutical distribution and sales, digital medical and health, and biomedical technology development industries.

The National University Scientific Park of Putuo will become the largest medical and life health park in Shanghai. The park will serve high-tech life health, smart transport and artificial intelligence firms.

Tongji's medical school has been relocated to Putuo. Over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate students at the medical school have moved to the Putuo campus as of September 2021, said Zheng Jialin, the school's dean.

"The school's scientific research and development will be moved to the Putuo campus early next year to drive the development of the scientific park," Zheng said.

Putuo plans to develop a "Life Smart Valley" to focus on both life science and digital information technologies.

Taopu Smart City will become a "Top Health City" along Suzhou Creek, with the value of the life health sector projected to exceed 10 billion yuan (US$1.53 billion) by 2025, according to the blueprint.

Putuo hosted a promotional event on the ongoing CIIE to showcase its life and health industry development. Two platforms and a dozen companies in the health sector signed agreements with the district government.

"Putuo has an ideal location, fine business environment and complete supporting facilities," said Ming Liang, the general manager of a new biotech company that signed with Putuo. "The future development of the company is also in accordance with the district's key industrial blueprint," he added.

Putuo aims to develop an international life health headquarters base along with a high-end medical innovation center, pharmaceutical resources allocation center and digital medical service center, according to the district government.

This ambition will be driven by the district's two key innovation centers – the China-Israel Innovation Hub and the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai.

Other existing innovation parks and research institutes in Putuo will also contribute to achieving the district government's goals. They include Universal Software Park, Changfeng Science and Technology Park and the Shanghai Chemical Industry Research Institute.

The tax revenue of the life health sector in Putuo increased by 30 percent between January and September compared with last year. Over 2,300 life health companies are based in Putuo, including four contributing over 100 million yuan in tax revenue to the district.