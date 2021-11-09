﻿
Shanghai Marathon postponed due to pandemic

The 2021 Shanghai Marathon has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the event announced on Tuesday.

The event was scheduled for November 28, with a total of 18,000 runners signing up for the race.

"Considering the severe pandemic situation, we decided to postpone the event. A new date will be announced later," Donghao Lansheng Event Management Company, the organizer of the race, said in an online statement.

"Please understand that we have made preparations for the race just like all the runners. The decision was made for the sake of the safety of all the runners and citizens. We hope to get your understanding," said the notice.

Athletes who had registered for the marathon and are unable to compete as a later, but as yet undecided date, can apply for a refund or register for next year's race.

Elsewhere, the 2021 One-Point-Win Tournament, an amateur tennis event introduced by Rolex Shanghai Masters organizers Juss Event last year, was also postponed.

The event was scheduled for November 12-14 with 512 domestic participants at the Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
