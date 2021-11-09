﻿
News / Metro

When the expo is over, you can still buy its products

The newly opened second phase of Hongqiao Pinhui, part of the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center, offers a vast array of products from all four CIIEs.
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The second phase of Hongqiao Pinhui, part of the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center, is now open to the public.

The second phase of Hongqiao Pinhui, part of the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center, has opened to capitalize on the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo.

Covering about 80,000 square meters, the building is in the shape of a customs clearance seal for the Silk Road, symbolizing its connection with international markets.

At the first floor of the building, visitors can find not only products already imported via previous expos, but also those that made their debut at this year's event, such as Macallan 12-year-old highland single malt whisky and Juliusspital Riesling wine.

There is a Japan Mall selling all kinds of Japanese products, ranging from cosmetics and food to tableware and cooking utensils.

The Trung Nguyen Group Corporation, a Vietnamese coffee supplier and a fourth-time CIIE participant, has also set up a store there with a 20 percent discount during the CIIE.

"CIIE is a good platform for us to expand our market share in China," said Lucas Li, general manager of the company's branch in China.

"We've been in China for 10 years and in the past four years, our business in China has been growing so fast that we are the second biggest instant coffee supplier to the Chinese market, only second to Nestle.

"Without CIIE, we cannot make it happen."

During this year's CIIE, eight Minhang-based companies, including Estee Lauder (Shanghai) Commercial Co, Kao Corporation Shanghai Co and Longwu Imported Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market Management Co, signed purchase agreements with exhibitors to bring more technologies and products into China.

Enterprises in Minhang are enthusiastic about the expo.

According to the district government, more than 4,800 professional purchasers from over 1,000 local companies registered for the 4th CIIE, with intended purchases amounting to more than US$1 billion, a 20 percent increase from last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
