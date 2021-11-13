COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 new imported cases

They are Chinese returning from Serbia, Nigeria and the US. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 8.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on November 9.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on November 10.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 10.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 105 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,401 imported cases, 2,334 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.