Training course helps doctors manage Parkinson's

The incidence of Parkinson's disease among Chinese aged over 55 years old is 1 percent, and more young people are being diagnosed with the illness.

The incidence of Parkinson's disease among Chinese aged over 55 years old is 1 percent, and more young people are being diagnosed with the illness.

To enhance early screening, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, a training course on Parkinson's management was launched at Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital over the weekend, with participation from some 100 young doctors from the Yangtze River Delta region.

A dozen local leading medical experts gave lectures on early diagnosis and identification of Parkinson's disease, medication, surgery treatment, rehabilitation and whole-life management.

Experts from the Parkinson's disease diagnosis and treatment center located at the Shanghai Donglei Brain Hospital shared their experiences on multidisciplinary treatment, which has served nearly 100 patients from home and abroad.

Dr Bao Guanshui, director of the Parkinson's disease center, said there are about 3 million people with Parkinson's disease in China, accounting for half of the globe's total.

"People with Parkinson's disease can have various symptoms and there are no typical symptoms in the early stages," he said. "Which imposes difficulty in early diagnosis. So experts from different departments should participate in the medical practice."