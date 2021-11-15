COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 new imported patients

They are Chinese returning from Ukraine, the US, Mexico, Singapore and Japan. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Ukraine who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 7.

The second patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 9.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the local airport on November 11.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on November 12.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on November 12.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 151 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,411 imported cases, 2,342 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.