Former ABC official in the dock for taking bribes

  23:35 UTC+8, 2021-11-15       0
Gao Youqing, a former head of the Jiangsu Branch of Agricultural Bank of China, has been charged with taking bribes by the third branch of Shanghai's People Procuratorate.
A public prosecution case for bribe-taking has been filed against Gao Youqing, a former head of the Jiangsu Branch of Agricultural Bank of China, by the third branch of Shanghai's People Procuratorate, the procurators said on Monday.

The procurators said that, as a state functionary, Gao used his position to seek benefits for others, illegally accepting and soliciting property, involving an amount that was significantly large.

He also embezzled public money for personal use as well as for illegal and profit-making activities, and issued loans in violation of state regulations.

The procurators said that he should be held criminally responsible for the crimes of accepting bribes, embezzling public funds and illegally granting loans, according to law.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
