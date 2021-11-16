﻿
News / Metro

Scientists discuss barriers to space travel at forum

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
The scientists discussed obstacles to space travel and eventual emigration of humans to other planets. One major problem to tackle is the presence of radiation in outer space.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:00 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Scientists discuss barriers to space travel at forum
Li Qian / SHINE

Professor Zhou Guangming talks about space radiation.

Research on traditional Chinese medicine against outer space radiation is underway, said Zhou Guangming, an academic at the International Academy of Aeronautics.

The ultimate goal of crewed missions is emigration to outer space. SpaceX plans to put the first group of visitors on Mars no later than 2030, and the United Arab Emirates plans to build a city on Mars by 2117. But one of the biggest challenges is coping with radiation in space, he said in a lecture held at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

"The amount of radiation that bombards a person in space a day is almost equivalent to one year's worth of radiation on Earth," Zhou said. "Why do astronauts need people to carry them out of the spaceship when they return? One reason is the loss of calcium. The longer they stay in space, the more harm they suffer."

Research based on twin brothers in which one twin went to outer space shows that the twin who was sent to space was found to have decreased cognitive function and increased chromosome aberration six months after returning to Earth as compared with his brother. Also, US labs found that astronauts are likely to get cataracts, tumors and cardiovascular diseases.

How can spacefarers be protected from radiation? Other than the protection provided by spaceships and space suits, Chinese astronauts also use TCM-based remedies to improve their health. "Today, we are also studying TCM's function against radiation," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     