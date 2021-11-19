Procuratorate event showcases children's paintings

Twenty beautiful paintings created by children were under the hammer in a theme event hosted by the Jiading District People's Procuratorate on Friday.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Twenty beautiful paintings created by children were under the hammer in a theme event hosted by the Jiading District People's Procuratorate on Friday, ahead of Saturday's World Children's Day.

All the proceeds will be used for a minor's mental help project, "Blooming·Smile," which was initiated by the district's procurators, jointly promoted by government departments, caring enterprises and other parties to provide psychological counseling and assistance for minor victims of criminal cases.

Over 100 paintings are displayed, and 20 stood out and were auctioned at the event.

"I like to participate in such events," said Ding Qiong, an 8-year-old boy who has a Chinese mother and German father. "I have been studying painting for nearly four years. I created this painting independently."

"The event was beautiful!" said Ding's father, Martin Jeschke, who has lived in Shanghai for more than eight years. "I enjoyed it, and especially for children it was meaningful."

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A public welfare microfilm "Shouhu" (Guarding), which tells the story of a boy who was sexually molested but has nowhere to turn to, was released during the event.

In his dream, the boy's late father turns into Ultraman and defeats the bad guys, prompting the boy to pluck up the courage to tell his mother what happened.

It was produced by the team of a children's sexual safety education project and received help from all sectors of society.

Great efforts of Shanghai procurators

Microfilms, a painting auction as well as a cultural and creative products highlighted Shanghai prosecutors' efforts to protect minors, which began in 1986.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of juvenile protection work in the city, the Shanghai People's Procuratorate said on Thursday

From 2016 to 2020, cases of crimes against minors in the city increased annually. The city's procurators have charged 1,344 adults for crimes against minors and prosecuted 1,457 during the same period. The prosecution rate was 96.4 percent, said the procuratorate.

In the past five years, prosecutors have provided over 1,200 instances of legal assistance to victims, and provided comprehensive assistance to 1,632 children, including judicial assistance, medical assistance, schooling and psychological counseling.

As the first district to start the protection of minors, Changning District prosecutor cracked down on books involving suicidal speeches this year.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE