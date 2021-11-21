﻿
News / Metro

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
Waving hello, grinning adorably, a 10-meter-tall Pikachu greets guests to a grand Pokémon party held at the Songjiang INCITY.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:17 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

A 10-meter-tall Pikachu.

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

A Pikachu performance.

Waving hello, grinning adorably, a 10-meter-tall Pikachu greets guests to a grand Pokémon party held at the Songjiang INCITY.

With one ear flattened and two round blushes on its cheek, the chubby yellow rodent Pokémon sits atop the roof on the fourth floor of the shopping mall. Not far, Mew, a pink psychic-type Pokémon, floats in front of the gate with its long tail twining around a pillar.

Their debut marked the grand opening of the Songjiang INCITY on Sunday, and made it the only one in the world to have large Pokémon statues.

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

Pikachu sits atop the roof.

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

Mew, a pink psychic-type Pokémon.

The mall, on Lane 1788 Guangfulin Road in Songjiang District, signed agreements with Pokémon in September 2019 to develop the company's popular IP in various fields.

"It's not only about using these images, it could expand to cultural promotion, products development and even community networking," Wu Zhengcheng, from the mall's marketing development said. He described it an attempt to better integrate IP with commerce.

Indeed, Pokémon elements can be seen everywhere.

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

Pokémon decorations.

There was a parade of dozens of life-size Pikachu. They danced and interacted with guests. As elevators ascend and descend, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur and other Pokémon greet guests with smiling face.

There is also a Pokémon-themed bus taking guests to the wonderland of Pokémon. And there is a life-size claw machine allowing guests to play claw and get Pokémon balls.

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

A foreigner sits on the Iron Throne.

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

A girl dresses like a Hogwarts student.

Other popular IPs, such as Harry Potter, Monkey King and Marvel heroes, are coming to The Place on 100 Zunyi Road in Changning District.

Through January 9, 2022, an exhibition called "The Place of FUN" is held on the ground floor. It is designed like a Broadway show venue, allowing guests to immerse themselves in movie scenes and interact with beloved characters.

After the exhibition, there is a pop-up "Funko Pop" store, offering more than 100 figurines and collectibles of popular characters.

Songjiang INCITY opens with Pokémon party
Li Qian / SHINE

Monkey King.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Changning
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     