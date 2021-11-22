COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 new imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from Ghana, Jamaica, Namibia, Nigeria and the US. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 16.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Jamaica who arrived at the local airport on November 17.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Namibia, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, arrived at the local airport on November 19 on the same flight via Germany.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 19.



All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 96 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,441 imported cases, 2,371 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.