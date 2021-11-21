Music festival and Christmas celebrations begin at Bund

The Bund Finance Center has launched a music festival and a series of year-end celebrations. The festival will last for around three weeks.

The festival will last for around three weeks. It will gather original musicians to present live performances in varied styles of music such as rap, jazz and funk at the mall.

With Christmas around the corner, a 13-meter-high Christmas tree at the mall has also been lit up to create a romantic and joyous festive ambiance.

Next month, elements of "Angry Birds" will also be incorporated into the art installation and decorations at BFC and its weekend night market on Fengjing Road.