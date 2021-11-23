University teacher suspended over affair

Shanghai International Studies University announced on Tuesday that it has suspended a physical education teacher surnamed Yan from teaching and launched an investigation.

Shanghai International Studies University said yesterday that it has suspended a physical education teacher and launched an investigation after receiving tipoffs alleging that he had violated professional ethics.



SISU said that it has insisted on a zero-tolerance policy on teachers' ethical behavior and will punish such violations seriously according to the country's laws and regulations.

The announcement was made after a web user identified as Gaga posted a long article on Weibo claiming that she was a student of SISU and a softball teacher Yan Su had cheated her by having an affair with her despite being married.

The author said she started a romantic relation with Yan in June after he told her he had no girlfriend, but in October she found out he was already married and had a 1-year-old son.

She then sent an e-mail to the university on November 15 to report Yan's behavior and later got to know he had "harassed" other female students also.