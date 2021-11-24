Huge haul of fake Pokémon cards at Pudong airport

About 400,000 bags of false Pokémon cards were seized by local customs officers, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport Customs announced on Wednesday.

The cards were put in 20 large boxes with a total weight over 7.6 tons, the customs officers said.

The Pokémon rights holder Nintendo confirmed that the batch of cards infringed its exclusive right to use the " Pokémon" trademark.

Japan's Nintendo is a professional company specializing in the development and sales of electronic games. Its Pokémon cards have been sold in 77 countries and regions around the world in 13 languages, numbering more than 28.8 billion.

The company has formally filed an application for intellectual property protection to the customs.

Pokémon is a series of video games developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and the Pokémon Company.