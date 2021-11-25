﻿
New law sets out Do's and Don't's rules for riverside spaces

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-11-25
Residents will be banned or restricted from certain activities on the city's river banks along Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek from next year.
A new law on the development and management of riverside spaces along Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek by the city's legislature on Thursday restricts certain activities.

The law bans industrial fishing and vendors in public places along the two rivers and restricts to specific areas and times activities such as dog walking, recreational fishing, kite flying, barbequing, line dancing, roller-skating and drone flying.

Bikes are banned from using the walk paths along the rivers, and e-bikers are not allowed to use the bike lanes in the riverside space which doesn't belong to city streets.

Activities that otherwise affect public order, security and the environment as stipulated in other laws are also banned.

People who violate the restrictions could be fined between 50 yuan (US$7.8) to 500 yuan, and those who breach certain bans will be fined from 100 yuan to 1,000 yuan, according to the law.

Signs with standard foreign languages are also required to be displayed in the riverside space.

The law also urges governments of all levels and their departments to work with a concerted effort to achieve high-quality planning and management of the riverside space.

They also need to ensure that opinions on matters be solicited from residents, especially people who live in residential complexes and work in companies along the rivers.

Facilities in the public space along the rivers should be accessible to elderly and disabled people and satisfy the needs of fire safety, first aid and emergency rescue, according to the law.

The law applies to the public riverside space of Huangpu River from Minpu No.2 Bridge in the south to Wusongkou in the north, and of Suzhou Creek from Suxi water gate in the west to its confluence with Huangpu River in the east.

A total of 42 kilometers of the Suzhou Creek bank and 45 kilometers of the Huangpu River bank, mostly in downtown districts, have been made accessible to the public, with more in the works.

People can take a walk or jog along the city's two longest rivers while enjoying the sights. Sports facilities are also available in certain parts of the riverside.

The law will take effect from January 1 next year.

