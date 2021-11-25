﻿
News / Metro

City presents outlook for better, greener transport

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0
The Shanghai government addresses complaints from local residents about deficiencies in the city's transport system with a new development plan through 2025.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-25       0

More convenient public transportation and better taxi services are planned for Shanghai through 2025, according to the city's new five-year transport development plan released on Thursday.

And a greener transportation system too is on the anvil, as the number of buses running on clean fuel will account for 96 percent of all public transport buses by the end of the term, up from the current 67 percent, and all new taxis will run on new energy.

The new plan aims to address some complaints from local residents related to their experience of travelling within the city, such as low punctuality of certain bus lines, lack of buses close to certain Metro stations, deteriorating taxi services, shortage of footpaths and bike lanes and the often lack of parking slots at old residential complexes, hospitals and schools.

By the end of 2025, people will find bus stations within 50 meters from Metro exits at 80 percent of Metro stations. At the terminal stations of Metro lines, the timetables of buses starting at the stations will be fully aligned with the Metro schedules.

More digital bus schedule boards will be constructed at bus stops around the city with more accurate timetables, according to the plan.

The plan envisions the introduction of a unified taxi hailing platform through 2025 and the construction of more taxi stands at large shopping hubs, residential complexes and traffic junctions.

All taxi companies and drivers, including those operating online, will be included in the social credit system with closer scrutiny of their work performances.

Parking slots will continue to be sourced mainly at residential complexes, hospitals and schools and on streets, with increased occupation rate for shared ones, the plan envisages.

The government also plans to adjust the traffic infrastructure of over 300 congested spots in the city and add escalators to at least 38 pedestrian overpasses by the end of the term.

The city will also further develop its medium-capacity transit system, such as the No. 71 bus line which occupies an entire lane on the road to efficiently deliver passengers to their destinations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     