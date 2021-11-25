Minimally invasive therapy successful in treating cirrhosis patients

Renji Hospital experts adopted new approach to treat serious bleeding in people who had not responded well to traditional methods.

Experts at Renji Hospital in the Pudong New Area reported success in using minimally invasive surgery recently to help the recovery of several cirrhosis patients with serious bleeding.

Doctors decided to use the less invasive method to treat about 10 patients who had responded poorly to traditional treatment.

China has a large number of hepatitis sufferers and consequently has a big quantity of liver cirrhosis patients.

It is difficult to stop the bleeding in patients whose liver functions are damaged due to other complications and the mortality rate is 50 percent.

As bleeding is an emergency, the medical team with less invasive surgery ability is on call all day and night to offer timely treatment for cirrhosis patients, the hospital said.

