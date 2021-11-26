Baby girl's birth a ray of light in lockdown gloom

Ruijin Hospital continues to operate under closed-loop management conditions imposed on Thursday.

Ti Gong

A 3-kilogram baby girl was born this morning at Ruijin Hospital, chasing away some of the gloom of the coronavirus lockdown.

The hospital, in downtown Huangpu District, suspended services and implemented closed-loop management at 4:30pm yesterday. It remains locked down today.

The baby's 29-year-old mother, surnamed Lu, was hospitalized yesterday when her contractions started. Her husband was busy at work and could not accompany her.

At 9am this morning, she underwent a Caesarean operation, and at 9:28am the girl was born. Both mother and daughter are healthy.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, in the hospital's pediatrics department, nurses are busy babysitting little Yuanyuan.

The 9-day-old baby was hospitalized five days ago suffering from hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN), a blood problem.

As the blue light therapy worked so well on her, the parents were told to come and take the baby home. But the unexpected lockdown postponed their reunion.