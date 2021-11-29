﻿
All locked-down hospitals resume normal operations

Although it's the first time for Shanghai to have so many hospitals locked down in two days, most residents gave thumbs-up for the quick response and people-oriented measures.
The Huangpu branch of Shuguang Hospital reopened at 9am this morning, marking an end of the latest round of lockdown of local hospitals.

About 20 hospitals and branches suspended outpatient and emergency services for medical screening after Shanghai reported three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

To date, all have resumed operation, according to the city's health commission.

Although it's the first time for Shanghai to have so many hospitals locked down in two days, most residents showed understanding and gave thumbs-up for the quick response and people-oriented measures.

Hospitals under closed-loop management still offered online services, and some others extended outpatient services over the weekend to meet the demands.

Besides, heartwarming moments popped up in hospitals. Taking Ruijin Hospital for example. During the lockdown, intern doctor Zhang Yuning played the piano at the empty lobby to comfort locked-down colleagues; doctors taught patients in the traumatology ward to do traditional health-enhancing exercise; and teachers offered to babysit a little boy whose parents, both doctors, were trapped at hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
﻿
