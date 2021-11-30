﻿
News / Metro

Kindergarten staffers punished for hitting children

  17:49 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
Two staffers at a kindergarten in Minhang District have been detained by police for abusing students, the Minhang District Education Bureau said on Tuesday.
Two staffers at a kindergarten in Minhang District have been detained by police for abusing students, the Minhang District Education Bureau said on Tuesday, without giving the name of the kindergarten.

The bureau said it received a notification from police on Monday afternoon, saying that some staffers in a local kindergarten were suspected of hitting children.

An investigation confirmed the allegation, and two were detained by police, said the bureau.

It added that it has ordered the kindergarten to fire the two staffers and will impose punishments on the kindergarten according to laws and regulations.

It promised to enhance the supervision of local kindergartens and teachers to safeguard the well-being of children.

Minhang police confirmed to Shanghai Daily that a teacher and a childcare worker at a kindergarten were detained for 10 days and fined 500 yuan (US$78.5) each.

Police said they received a report about the illegal behaviors from parents at 2pm on Monday and launched an investigation immediately.

They found a 24-year-old teacher surnamed Xu and a 57-year-old carer surnamed Fang had beaten children in their class.

Neither the police mentioned the name of the kindergarten. But before that, photos, a video clip and posts spread online alleged teachers at the Joy-Kids J.M.Z. Kindergarten in the district had beaten children' heads, slapped on children's faces and forced children to drink water.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Minhang
﻿
