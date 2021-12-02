COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 new imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from Germany, DR Congo and Serbia. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 21.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on November 16.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on November 27.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,475 imported cases, 2,411 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 384 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Three are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.