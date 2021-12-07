Annual artwork trade month sees a flurry of exchange

The 3rd annual Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month witnessed fruitful results with artwork worth a total of 10.8 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) traded.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The 3rd annual Shanghai International Artwork Trade Month witnessed fruitful results with artwork worth a total of 10.8 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion) traded, Shanghai's culture and tourism authorities announced on Tuesday.

During the month running through November, 302 art activities were held, including six art fairs, 118 artwork and antiquities auctions, and 132 exhibitions, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

It attracted approximately 420 traders.

In total, 9,368 antiques and pieces of art were auctioned during the month with a total trading value surpassing 700 billion yuan.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The 132 exhibitions held at art galleries citywide during the month recorded a total of nearly 370,000 visits, an increase of about 100,000 compared with the average monthly figure for this year.

Intent to purchase 41 pieces of artwork with a combined value of more than 760 million yuan was registered during the 4th China International Import Expo in November.

The artwork was brought in by nine overseas exhibitors such as Sotheby's, Christie's, Phillips and HENI.

Masterpieces by renowned Chinese and foreign artists such as Zhang Daqian, Wu Guanzhong, Qi Baishi, Marc Chagall and Giacometti were on the list.