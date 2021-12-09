COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 new imported patients reported

They are Chinese returning from Serbia and DR Congo. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the Democratic Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on November 23.

Both new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 45 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,511 imported cases, 2,446 have been discharged upon recovery and 65 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.