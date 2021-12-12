News / Metro

Latest technological achievements on show

Eighty "Made in Shanghai" technological achievements are on display at the Shanghai Science Hall.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The brain-machine interface intelligent exoskeleton system.

Latest technological achievements on show
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Color changing UV glasses.

They cover new-generation information, high-end manufacturing, new energies, new materials, bio-medicine and other frontier research fields.

Arfysica Innovation is displaying a brain-machine interface intelligent exoskeleton system.

By wearing a headgear, patients who have suffered a stroke can manipulate their robot hands to move freely, just by thinking. The headgear has electrodes that can sense brain waves, according to vice general manager Jin Hui.

The technology is world leading as invasive brain-machine interfaces are more commonly used overseas. And Arfysica Innovation's products are the first to be put into the market in China, he said.

"We have installed more than 20 systems in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and nursing homes in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Shaanxi and other regions," he said. "Hundreds of patients have experienced it."

Gantian Optics is displaying a series of color changing UV products, which contain different pigments that can change colors when exposed to ultraviolet light. It has wide applications, according to Zhang Feng from the company.

"For example, your pair of glass will turn to deep colors when you walk outsides," she said. "For people with myopia, they don't need to change glasses. Also, it can be used on the glass walls of office buildings."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
