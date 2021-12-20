News / Metro

Urban romance series presents new challenge for actors

The urban romance series "Lucky With You" will begin airing on Shanghai Media Group's Dragon TV and streaming platform iQiyi this week.
The urban romance series "Lucky With You" will begin airing on Shanghai Media Group's Dragon TV and streaming platform iQiyi on Thursday.

Starring Huang Jingyu and Wang Likun, the romantic comedy series is a love story of a rich architect and his female bodyguard who is adept at freehand combat.

It is also about the couple's growth as they learn to face unexpected and difficult circumstances in their lives.

As for the actors, the series presents new challenges. Huang, known for his depiction of brave and tough characters in the military film "Operation Red Sea" and the anti-drug series "The Thunder," plays a cute and humorous architect in this role.

Wang, who usually portrays tender and intellectual female roles on screen, showcases her martial arts skills as a bodyguard in this series.

Ti Gong

Huang Jingyu stars in "Lucky With You."

