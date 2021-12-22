Charity programs launched to assist elderly war veterans

A public welfare program helping Chinese soldiers who fought against Japanese invaders have a comfortable life has been created by three foundations in tandem.

The program's first phase, which began on dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, on Tuesday, will run through December 2022.

It targets Chinese soldiers who fought in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), who are now elderly, and many of whom need assistance in their daily lives.

It is estimated that there are fewer than 3,300 Chinese soldiers who fought in the war still alive in the country as of December, and the figure is dropping by 20 percent annually.

Su Guozhang, 100, is covered by the program.

His three elder brothers all died in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and he joined the army and followed in their footsteps when he was 17 years old.

He experienced the Changhai and Hengyang battles, and still feels deep sorrow when recalling the sacrifice of his fellow soldiers. He was seriously injured in the battle.

He learned traditional Chinese medicine and treated patients during his post-war career.

The program was jointly created by the Shanghai-based Fu Shou Yuan Philanthropic Foundation, Tencent Foundation and Shenzhen Long Yue Charity Foundation.

Another plan improving the life quality of 2,000 Chinese soldiers joining in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and providing psychological care, particularly for those who live alone, has also been implemented by the three foundations.