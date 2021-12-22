News / Metro

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
Pudong has opened five lawns – at Expo Park, Qiantan Sister City Park, Qiantan Leisure Park and Manlizui Waterfront Greenland – for camping along the Huangpu waterfront.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites
Ti Gong

People enjoy their camping time.

The Pudong New Area has opened five lawns for camping on the Huangpu waterfront to meet increasing demand.

The five sites – from north to south – are located on the lawns of Expo Park, Qiantan Sister City Park, Qiantan Leisure Park and Manlizui Waterfront Greenland, along the Huangpu River.

People are allowed to put up tents from 8am to 6pm every day, except in April, May, October and November, when workers germinate the seeds and maintain the lawns.

The lawns are spread over nearly 15,000 square meters, about the size of two standard soccer fields, according to Ma Zhifei, an official with Pudong's waterfront greenery management department.

Most lawns on Pudong's Huangpu waterfront are view-only facilities, and adjustments will be made for these five lawns to adapt to the change, he said.

Bermuda grass, which is quite durable, very easy to maintain and attractive to the eye, will be planted in spring, summer and autumn. When it turns cold, perennial ryegrass will take its place to create a lush lawn even in winter, Ma added.

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites
Ti Gong

Qiantan Leisure Park

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites
Ti Gong

Qiantan Sister City Park

Resort-style urban camping has become a popular option for weekend getaways in cities like Shanghai these days as urban dwellers go green. It offers an opportunity to get closer to nature with easy access, without the need to travel to remote areas with loads of camping gear. And, the novel coronavirus outbreak has fueled its popularity further.

However, urban parks and greenlands almost always say no to campers.

"This is often at odds with environmental protection," Ma said.

"It's common to see people directly hammer tent nails into the grass. These nails are hard to pull out, and usually they are left behind. This destroys the ecology and leaves headaches for maintenance staff."

So, Pudong has come up with the idea of renovating the Yaohua Waterfront Greenland as a tent park, providing 200 camping sites on plank roads – a move that has won praise.

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites
Ti Gong

Manlizui Waterfront Greenland lawns

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites
Ti Gong

Yaohua Waterfront Greenland

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites
Ti Gong

Uncivilized behavior at Yaohua Waterfront Greenland

Since its opening in August, the greenland's official WeChat account has attracted more than 36,000 followers and received nearly 8,000 online appointments. But it still falls far short of demand.

There are complaints about how hard it is to get a camping site, plus sporadic incidents of bad behavior, such as anchoring hammocks to the trees, trampling on plants and putting up tents on other people's sites, according to Hua Deng, East Bund project manager from Shanghai Shendi Garden Investment Construction Co.

So the problem of how to balance people's needs and environmental protection still remains. But now, people's needs are being given priority.

More waterfront lawns will therefore be thrown open for camping in the near future, Pudong's ecology and environment bureau said while calling on people to strict follow rules and pay attention to the environment.

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites

The map of the five lawns

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites

Expo Park lawn

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites

Qiantan Sister City Park lawn

Where to find the five lawns?

1) The lawn in the gingko forest on the west side of Gate 1 of Expo Park (1750 Shibo Avenue)

2) The lawn on the west side of the No. 3 Building of Qiantan Sister City Park (108 Qiantan Avenue)

3) The lawn around the viewing platform on the south side of the Little Huangpu River of Qiantan Leisure Park (intersection of Qiantan Avenue and Yuanzhao Road)

4) The lawn on the south side of the Jihuabi Children's Playground of Manlizui Waterfront Greenland (just above the Shangzhong Road Tunnel, northeast to the intersection of East Bund Greenway and Middle Ring Road)

5) The lawn on the north side of the Sanlintang Port of Manlizui Waterfront Greenland (just above the Shangzhong Road Tunnel, northeast to the intersection of East Bund Greenway and Middle Ring Road)

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites

Qiantan Leisure Park lawn

Pudong throws open more lawns as camping sites

Manlizui Waterfront Greenland lawns

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Greenland
Qiantan
Huangpu
Pudong
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     