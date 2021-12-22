4 suspects apprehended for selling precious plant

The beautiful golden-haired fern sold in some flower markets in the city are an endangered plant species in China and four suspects have been caught for illegally selling them.

3 Photos | View Slide Show › The seized Cibotium barometz plant

Ti Gong

The seized plants of Cibotium barometz Ti Gong

The seized plants of Cibotium barometz Ti Gong

A strange fern, with part of its stem covered with golden hair, has become a new star in some flower markets around China, but those who sell it risk prison terms.



The fern, popularly known as the "gold-haired dog fern" in China and scientifically called Cibotium barometz, is an endangered plant species. Originating from the Jurassic era, it is on the national list of key protected wild plants.

In a recent case, Shanghai police caught four people who illegally sold the precious plant at a local flower market.

Police said on Wednesday they started their investigation in August based on clues.

The suspects allegedly purchased the plants from other cities over the Internet, with the aim of selling them in flower markets in Songjiang and Minhang districts as well as the Pudong New Area.

The plants were sold at 300 (US$47) to 700 yuan each, police said.

In a recent raid on the suspects, police seized more than 390 plants. The source of the plants was later tracked down to southwest China's Fujian Province.

The suspects have been placed under restrictive measures, pending criminal charges of endangering the country's key protected plants. The seized precious plants, meanwhile, have been kept at the city's botanical garden.