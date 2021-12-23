COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 new imported cases

They are Chinese returning from Japan, the US, the UK, Israel and Switzerland. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported 11 imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 10.

The second patient, a Chinese studying in the United States, the third patient, a Chinese working in the US, and the fourth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 20.

The fifth and sixth patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on December 8 on the same flight.

The seventh and eighth patients are Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on December 20 on the same flight.

The ninth and 10th patients are Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on December 20 on the same flight.

The 11th patient is a Chinese working in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on December 20.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 127 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,608 imported cases, 2,491 have been discharged upon recovery and 117 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 376 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.